ANL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.79%)
ASC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
AVN 104.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
FFL 8.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.99%)
GTECH 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.07%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
MLCF 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.73%)
TREET 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.35%)
TRG 83.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.28%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.73%)
WAVES 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.15%)
YOUW 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 17,528 Decreased By -269.4 (-1.51%)
KSE100 45,391 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,695 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to ‘complement’ an Iran nuclear deal

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel will address its misgivings about an emerging new Iran nuclear deal in future bilateral arrangements with the United States, an Israeli official said on Monday.

Israel, which is not a party to nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna, has voiced concern that they could produce a revived deal that "create(s) a more violent, more volatile Middle East".

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, a member of Israel's decision-making security cabinet, said that as a centre-left opposition lawmaker in 2015 she had supported the then-nuclear deal with Iran - which the Trump administration later withdrew from.

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be weak

But, she said, "this (emerging) deal is much shorter, with many more sunsets, with many, many more - I would say - bad opportunities, cracks. And yes, it's very, very problematic".

"So we are doing whatever we can to make it as best as possible," Michaeli, speaking in English, told the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations in Jerusalem.

"We will have to work on a complementary agreement between Israel and the U.S."

Israel United States MENA Vienna Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to ‘complement’ an Iran nuclear deal

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Will challenge 'draconian amendments' to PECA: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

Oil steadies after swings as Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks weigh

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

93 Pakistani companies participate in Gulfood: Experts say time is ripe to tap into Dubai’s F&B sector

Read more stories