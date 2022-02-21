ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.84%)
Feb 21, 2022
Brent oil signals mixed

SINGAPORE: Signals are mixed for Brent oil, as it failed to break a resistance at $95.21. The resistance itself is...
Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Signals are mixed for Brent oil, as it failed to break a resistance at $95.21.

The resistance itself is not particularly meaningful in pointing at a direction. However, it is identical with another one established by a falling trendline.

The failure to break the trendline signals either a continuation of the downtrend from the Feb. 14 high of $96.87, which may develop into a double-zigzag mode, or the completion of the first rally from the Feb. 18 low of $90.12.

A drop below $92.58 or a break above the nearest resistance at $94.20 may offer a clearer picture. The bias could be towards the downside as the current wave (4) may travel to $88.02, the bottom of a preceding wave ii.

Brent oil retest support at $91.57

Signals on the daily chart also suggest a downside bias, as oil failed to break a resistance at $94.70.

It is unlikely to break the upper trendline of an expanding wedge and rise into $96.84-$98.98 range.

A downside wave iv could be unfolding towards the range of $85.17-$89.63, which will be reversed by an upward wave v.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

