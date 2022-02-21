ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.84%)
ASC 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
AVN 102.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.15%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
GGL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.91%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
MLCF 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
PTC 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.65%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
TPL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
TPLP 31.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.99%)
TREET 38.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
TRG 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.42%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
BR100 4,643 Decreased By -23 (-0.49%)
BR30 17,578 Decreased By -220 (-1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Decreased By -161.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -70.7 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares open lower

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot, extending recent losses on growing concerns about a conflict in eastern Europe as US officials warn Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine.

Hong Kong shares down at open

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.90 percent, or 218.12 points to 24,109.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.35 points to 3,488.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.72 points to 2,313.51.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares open lower

Amendments to PECA, election law: ordinances promulgated

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal

Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after client data leaked to media

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

93 Pakistani companies participate in Gulfood: Experts say time is ripe to tap into Dubai’s F&B sector

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

Read more stories