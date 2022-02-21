Hong Kong shares open lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot, extending recent losses on growing concerns about a conflict in eastern Europe as US officials warn Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine.

Hong Kong shares down at open

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.90 percent, or 218.12 points to 24,109.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.35 points to 3,488.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.72 points to 2,313.51.