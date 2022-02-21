Markets
Hong Kong shares open lower
21 Feb, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot, extending recent losses on growing concerns about a conflict in eastern Europe as US officials warn Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.90 percent, or 218.12 points to 24,109.59.
The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.35 points to 3,488.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.72 points to 2,313.51.
Comments