ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Fawad berates opposition for planning ‘rented show’

APP 21 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday took opposition to the task for selecting an inappropriate time to hold the so-called power show against the government in Rawalpindi where the Australian cricket team would be playing the first test match of its tour against Pakistan.

He, in a tweet, said Aussies and green shirts would be having the first cricket test series at Pakistan in 23 years.

The whole nation was celebrating the revival of such cricket in the country, but it was only the “hodgepodge” opposition that felt uncomfortable and planning a so-called power show on ‘rent,’ he added.

It may be mentioned here that the first leg of the Australian cricket team’s tour to Pakistan would begin at the start of next month and the opposition has also planned a long march in the same days.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Minister for Information and Broadcasting Australian cricket team

Comments

