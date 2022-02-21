Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed in NW

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier has embraced martyrdom and as many as five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in the North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Five terrorists have been killed by the security forces after the exchange of fire. The killed terrorists were identified as Habib Nawaz aka Shakil, Waheedullah, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Ullah, Abdur Rehman while the identification of the fifth terrorist was in progress.

Security forces have also recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition including sub-machine guns (SMGs), hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds from the terrorists’ possession.

According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and abduction for ransom. During the intense firefight, Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, 28, a resident of Quetta embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly and inflicting casualties upon the terrorists.