ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Bilawal steps up criticism of PTI govt

INP 21 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has vowed provision of social justice to every segment of the society which, according to him, holds the key to making the country peaceful, prosperous and progressive. In a message to mark the World Day of Social Justice 2022, Bilawal Bhutto appealed to every Pakistani who stands for social justice that he bears the responsibility to join the long march on February 27 to free the nation from the clutches of poverty, inflation, unemployment, extremism and victimisation.

He said the PPP would launch an ‘Awami Long March’ from February 27 against unbearable inflation hitting the poor hard, who has been dragged into poverty by the “selected and puppet” regime of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP chairman pledged that his party will continue to be a thunderous voice for the voiceless, for the PPP was founded to play a historic role in transforming Pakistan into a role-model Muslim country with a peaceful, egalitarian and vibrant democratic society.

Bilawal reiterated the commitment of his party for enforcement and implementation of social justice for every strata of Pakistani society, adding that ensuring social justice was key to a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous country.

He said that social justice is the cornerstone of the PPP’s ideology and struggle. “We have been working for the empowerment of women, labour, youth, and vulnerable segments of our population because. Whenever the PPP is in power it delivers social justice to the people,” he added.

Bilawal said that through a long history of sacrifices against injustices his party has become a source of inspiration for the victims of social injustices among every sphere of society. Our political and administrative decisions, while in power have helped the weak and vulnerable to start dreaming a better future for themselves, he said.

Bilawal said that PPP founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto launched a movement against social inequality and won one-man-one-vote for the first time in Pakistan. Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was dragged from court to court for providing employment to the unemployed youth.

President Asif Ali Zardari began Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which has been internationally acclaimed as a model social security step, he said. The PPP chairman further pointed out that his party took various decisions politically. These decisions ultimately promoted social justice and empowered the segments who had been prey for exclusions in history, he said.

