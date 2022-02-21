Graana partners with city administration to launch Graana x Animals drive

ISLAMABAD: To make Islamabad a more inclusive city for stray animals, Graana.com collaborated with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad City Territory (ICT) Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to launch the Graana x Animals campaign.

The campaign aims to make Islamabad a model city by thoroughly introducing the practice of TNVR - Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release and setting up a massive shelter home for rescuing stray and/or injured animals.

In this regard, a fundraising campaign has been announced a fundraising campaign to sponsor veterinary doctors and ambulance services across the federal capital to rescue and treat stray dogs.

Demonstrating solidarity with this campaign, DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat invited private actors and other philanthropist organisations to unite and support this cause. He urged the public to participate and play their part in making Islamabad a model city. The Graana x Animals campaign strives for the coexistence of all living beings, as these voiceless animals deserve to live in a better world.

