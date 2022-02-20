PM’s Russia visit to be a ‘game changer’: Fawad

PIND DADAN KHAN: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Imran’s Khan upcoming visit to Russia, terming it ‘great and game-changer’ for bilateral relations of the two countries.

“It will be a great and game-changer visit, and by the grace of Allah, the Almighty, now after China, Pakistan’s relations with Russia are going to get further strengthened,” he said while addressing media persons here.

He said it was happening after a gap of 23 years that Russia would have invited any Pakistani leader to Moscow, which reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan high-stature and leadership qualities. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had extended great respect and regard to PM Imran Khan, which was rarely given to any leader.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan was of such a high-stature that his stance was always acknowledged at the world level whether it was on Islamophobia, regional or international issues. He said Prime Minister and public representatives should be the ones who could enhance the dignity of the people and the country.

He said there was no leader of Imran Khan’s stature in the country, claiming all political opponents including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Safdar and Shehbaz Sharif were ‘dwarfs’ in front of the PM. He claimed that opposition leaders had no credibility within the country and abroad due to their ‘corrupt practices’, and ‘no one is ready to listen to them.’

He asked Maryam Safdar to return ‘money looted by her family’ if she was a well-wisher of the country. “We have taken one billion dollars from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and value of the apartment owned by Maryam’s brother Hassan Nawaz in London is also the same, if she brings that money back, it will really help overcome our challenges.”

The minister said the opposition had no guts and political prowess to bring a no-trust motion against the prime minister. “Those who are trying to bring no-confidence against us do not have trust of their own family,” he said.

He said those who could not succeed in the Senate of Pakistan where they had majority were not in the position to defeat the government in the National Assembly. He dared the opposition to bring the no-trust motion tomorrow instead of the other day.

Fawad expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf governments in Punjab and Centre did not face any threat from the opposition. “At this stage, no change will come anywhere because nobody leaves the government if it is strong.”

To a query, he confirmed the plan of inducting state ministers in those ministries where the federal ministers were given charge of the party offices.

“Jahangir Tareen will stand by the party and will not take any such decision which harms the party,” he said responding to another query.

He asked the leadership and workers of PTI Jhelum chapter to brace themselves for the local government elections as the area was included in those cities of Punjab where their first phase would begin.

Fawad said the PTI had fulfilled all the promises made to the people of Jhelum and it was the time for winning their confidence again. In Jhelum, the PTI would clean sweep during the first phase of the local government elections, he added.

He appreciated the stand taken by Communication and Postal Minister Murad Saeed against those who had used derogatory language on the media. The whole nation stood by him as nobody supported such use of language in the country, he said.