Upto Rs33bn distributed among youth so far: SAPM

Recorder Report 20 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said that a fund of up-to Rs 33 billion has been distributed among the youth under Kamyab Nawjawan Programme so far 50,000 youth have been provided employment opportunity.

He was talking to Special Assistant to KP CM on Information & Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, said an official handout issued here on Saturday. He said the programme would prove helpful in bringing in the forefront of the national development.

The Special Assistant to PM said that a fund of Rs.2.5 billion has distributed among the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to begin their own businesses while 4000 youth have been provided employment. Similarly, he said that so far 246 women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have obtained loan under the Kamyab Nawjawan while 500 youth of the provincial metropolis have been issued loan and 1000 jawan have started jobs under the programme.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that youth are attracting towards self-employment and playing role in the national economy. He said the provincial government is taking steps for empowering of youth to make stable financially and for this purpose has started several programmes.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif further said that the provincial government is making all out steps to bring youth in the forefront of the national development and for this purpose work is in progress on digital high-tech zones and IT parks in the province to impart IT sector skills to enable youth to bring laurels for the country.

He said that Kamyab Nawajawan Programme is providing opportunities to youth in development and taking lead in the field in real sense.

