ABAD condemns killing of TV journalist

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has strongly condemned the killing of senior TV journalist Athar Mateen by dacoits on Friday and urged the federal as well as provincial governments to provide foolproof security to the journalists.

In a statement, Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani, Senior Vice-Chairman Hanif Memon, Vice-Chairman Sattar Kantawala, Chairman Southern Region Sufian Adhia, Chairman Northern Region Eng Akbar Sheikh and Vice-Chairman Hyderabad Sub Region Qamar Zaman Memon said the journalists are playing an important role in the reform of society. It is very sad that many journalists are harassed, injured, and even killed in various cities of the country recently, they said and added that Karachi is the target of dacoits and looters but it looks that the responsible government departments are not taking enough steps to control the street crimes in the city.

They said that people of Karachi, especially business people are living under the fear of looters. ABAD office-bearers said that media is the fourth pillar of the country and it is the responsibility of the government to provide a safe and secure environment to the journalists.

