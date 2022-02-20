Askari Bank partners with HysabKytab to integrate PFM

KARACHI: Askari Bank partners with HysabKytab to integrate Personal Finance Management (PFM) solution into Askari Digital Banking.

HysabKytab has signed an agreement with Askari Bank in this regard. This collaboration will empower Askari bank’s Internet and Mobile banking app users to take greater control of their financial well-being.

With PFM, users can effortlessly record and track expenses, create budgets in various categories, plan and track saving goals, view all accounts in one place and much more.

Talking about the partnership and why PFM solutions are a must-have for banks Veqar-ul-Islam CEO & Director JBS and Founder of HysabKytab said this partnership between FinTech and banks is key for the development of compressive solutions offering to end customer. This collaboration with Askari bank will help to boost the digital financial awareness and inclusion of banking customers.”

Yasir Ilyas -Head of HysabKytabhas said that this partnership is a major milestone. HysabKytab is a PFM born in Pakistan and I thank Askari Bank for trusting and selecting it for their own digital platform. This is the kind of support that our local banks can offer to help Pakistan’s FinTech industry to grow and provide solutions for the local requirements.

Commenting on the partnership Khurshid Zafar COO of Askari bank said that Askari Bank has always strived to provide state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Our partnership with Fintechs is yet another step forward in this endeavour.

Shehryar Ali Shah CDO of Askari Bank said that this technology will capitalize on our momentum towards the use of digital and self-service channels and will elevate customer experience through Askari Bank’s Digital Channels with an unrivalled mobile banking technology.

