ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Yar Muhammad Rind leads protest sit-in against killings in Kachhi

INP 20 Feb, 2022

QUETTA: A protest sit-in has been staged in front of the Balochistan Assembly premises, on Saturday to press for arrest of accused in killings in Kachhi. Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind leading the sit-in.

Talking to media, Sardar Rind accused the provincial government of trying to protect the alleged killers of PTI workers in Kachhi. He warned the government to arrest the accused nominated by the families of the victims in the case, within 48 hours.

In an earlier media talk Yar Muhammad Rind said that three PTI workers were killed and two others injured in Kachhi district four months ago over a land dispute.

PTI Yar Muhammad Rind Kachhi district

Comments

Comments are closed.

Yar Muhammad Rind leads protest sit-in against killings in Kachhi

Invasion ‘warning’: Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories