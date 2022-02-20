Yar Muhammad Rind leads protest sit-in against killings in Kachhi

QUETTA: A protest sit-in has been staged in front of the Balochistan Assembly premises, on Saturday to press for arrest of accused in killings in Kachhi. Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind leading the sit-in.

Talking to media, Sardar Rind accused the provincial government of trying to protect the alleged killers of PTI workers in Kachhi. He warned the government to arrest the accused nominated by the families of the victims in the case, within 48 hours.

In an earlier media talk Yar Muhammad Rind said that three PTI workers were killed and two others injured in Kachhi district four months ago over a land dispute.