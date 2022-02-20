ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Crime rates rise in Islamabad unabated

Recorder Report 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Incidents of robbery, snatching at gunpoint, and motor vehicle theft continued unabated during the last week in the federal capital. According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, carjackers stole or snatched 14 vehicles including motorbikes, and robbers struck at more than 15 different places in the capital city depriving citizen of valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

In the area of Secretariat police station, unknown persons stole cash of Rs 60,000, two mobile phones, and gold ornaments from a house.

In the area of Kohsar police station, auto thieves stole a car belonging to Sajjad Rehman. In the area of Shalimar police station auto thieves stole a bike LEN-13B belonging to Mohsain Manware Khawaja. In another incident, unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to Mzhar Ullah. In the area of Aabpara police station unidentified persons stole three cartons of Rs 78,000 from the car of Hassan Abbasi. In another incident, unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to Sikandar Khan worth Rs 275,000.

Auto thieves stole a bike FDQ-2067 belonging to Muhammad Tanveer and lifted a car LZY-8539 belonging to Zeshan. In another incident, unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to Naveed Qureshi worth Rs 25,000.

Zohaib Ali informed Aabpara police station that unidentified people stole his mobile phone worth Rs 70,000.

Unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to Syed AmerFahim from his pocket worth Rs 30,000. In BharaKahu area, unidentified persons stole gold ornament from the house of Yadwali.

Auto thieves stole a bike RIR-8814 belonging to Javed worth Rs 40,000. In Ramna police station, three armed persons snatched a mobile phone and cash Rs 23,000 from Qasir Saeed at gunpoint. Unidentified persons stole an IPhone belonging to Syed Hussain worth Rs 140,000.

Auto thieves stole a bike RIR-3301 belonging to Javed and lifted a bike BRN-434 belonging to Fahim Ullah Khattak. In Tarnol area, Muhammad Nadeem lodged a complaint with Tarnol police station that unidentified robbers stole cash Rs 300,000, and gold ornaments from his house.

Auto thieves stole a Suzuki Pickup RIS-1222 belonging to Fazli Malik. In Margalla police station area, auto thieves stole a bike BEM-489 belonging to Malik Khurram, and lifted a bike JS-625 belonging to Syed Sabir.

In Golra area, unidentified persons stole two mobile phones belonging to Gulam Nasir. Unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to Majid Tanveer. Sabhat Qadar Butt informed Golra police station that unidentified persons stole his mobile phone. Unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to Faizur Rehman.

Unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone belonging to Shahbaz Ahmed. Unidentified persons stole mobile phone of Hasnan Ali. In Karachi company area, auto thieves stole a car IB-794 belonging to Tahir Shafiqu.

Muzafar Abbas lodged a complaint with Karachi Company police station that unidentified persons broke locks of his house and stole Rs 40,000, and gold ornament. Armed persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone and cash from Azizur Rehman. Unidentified persons stole mobile phone and laptop from the residential room of Abid.

Auto thieves stole a bike belonging to Fathir Burhan from the same locality. Muhammad Afzal Khan informed Industrial Area police station that unidentified persons broke locks of his house and looted cash Rs 25,000, 50 prize bond Rs 1,250,000, and 15,000 prize bond 10,50000, 100 prize bond of Rs 75,000, and camera worth Rs 2,375,000.

Auto thieves stole a bike ARM-002 belonging to Zahid Rasheed and lifted a bike belonging to Shabir Ahmed Khan. Unidentified persons stole IPhone worth Rs 200,000 belonging to Alam Zeb. Unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to M Abdul Qadoos worth Rs 20,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

