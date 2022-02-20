Meesha’s acquittal petition dismissed

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Saturday dismissed acquittal petitions filed by Meesha and others and issued their warrants for indictment on March 19 in a case registered against them by FIA on charges of running a malicious campaign against Ali Zafar on social media.

The FIA had lodged the FIR under Section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act and Section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly running a smear campaign against the complainant on social media.

The agency in its investigation established that the suspects including Meesha posted serious allegations and defamatory and derogatory content on social media against the complainant.

