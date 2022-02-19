World Bank readies $350mn disbursement to Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The World Bank Group is readying a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine that the group's board will consider by the end of March, according to a statement on Saturday.

In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, World Bank President David Malpass said the group will continue to support the Ukrainian people and economy for short- and long-term financing needs, the statement said.