TV journalist shot dead in Karachi

Unidentified gunmen targeted private TV’s senior producer Athar Mateen and sprayed his car with bullets near Haideri in North Nazimabad.

While sharing the eye-witness account, the police said that the attackers left behind their motorcycle and ran away while snatching a two-wheeler from a passer-by.

Athar Mateen received three to four bullets on his body which caused his death. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities.

Police have started their investigation. Slain Athar Mateen was brother of anchor person Tariq Mateen. Police informed that initially they got report that a citizen was shot dead by dacoits on putting up resistance during a dacoity bid.

However, SP Gulberg Tahir Noorani said that later it was revealed that a car hit a motorcycle and the motorcyclist who flew into rage opened fire on the car. As a result, Athar Mateen received bullets. A bullet pierced his chest and he died on the spot.