TV journalist shot dead in Karachi

INP 19 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: A senior television producer Athar Mateen was shot dead in North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen targeted private TV’s senior producer Athar Mateen and sprayed his car with bullets near Haideri in North Nazimabad.

While sharing the eye-witness account, the police said that the attackers left behind their motorcycle and ran away while snatching a two-wheeler from a passer-by.

Athar Mateen received three to four bullets on his body which caused his death. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities.

Police have started their investigation. Slain Athar Mateen was brother of anchor person Tariq Mateen. Police informed that initially they got report that a citizen was shot dead by dacoits on putting up resistance during a dacoity bid.

However, SP Gulberg Tahir Noorani said that later it was revealed that a car hit a motorcycle and the motorcyclist who flew into rage opened fire on the car. As a result, Athar Mateen received bullets. A bullet pierced his chest and he died on the spot.

