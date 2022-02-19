KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16/02/2022 22/02/2022 International Industries Ltd 18/02/2022 22/02/2022 20% (i) 16/02/2022 Arshad Energy Ltd # 17/02/2022 24/02/2022 24/02/2022 Interloop Ltd # 17/02/2022 24/02/2022 24/02/2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18/02/2022 24/02/2022 NIL 24/02/2022 Nishat Power Ltd 22/02/2022 24/02/2022 20% (i) 18/02/2022 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd 22/02/2022 24/02/2022 20% (i) 18/02/2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 50% (F) 11/02/2022 25/02/2022 The Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 NIL 25/02/2022 TPL Properties Ltd # 18/02/2022 25/02/2022 25/02/2022 Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20/02/2022 26/02/2022 26/02/2022 Shakarganj Ltd 21/02/2022 28/02/2022 NIL 28/02/2022 (PESC1) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd) 21/02/2022 28/02/2022 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 6% (F) 18/02/2022 28/02/2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26/02/2022 28/02/2022 First Treet Manufacturing Mod. # 23/02/2022 02/03/2022 02/03/2022 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 24/02/2022 02/03/2022 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022 Cherat Packaging Ltd 01-03-2022 03-03-2022 10% (i) 25/02/2022 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Comapny Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50% (i) 28/02/2022 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50% (i) 28/02/2022 Biafo Industries Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 20%(i),10%B 28/02/2022 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27/02/2022 06/03/2022 Leather Up Ltd 02-03-2022 08-03-2022 NIL 08/03/2022 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 30% (i) 02/03/2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 10/03/2022 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 25% (i) 02/03/2022 Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 11-03-2022 72% R* 02/03/2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 09-03-2022 15-03-2022 20% (F) 07/03/2022 15/03/2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70% (F) 07/03/2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55% (F) 07/03/2022 16/03/2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16/03/2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17/03/2022 GlaxoS mithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21/03/2022 K ohat Cement Comapny Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21/03/2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11/03/2022 22/03/2022 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50% (F) 14/03/2022 22/03/2022 Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20% (F) 15/03/2022 24/03/2022 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022 Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24/03/2022 Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10:% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022 Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15% (F) 16/03/2022 25/03/2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17/03/2022 25/03/2022 MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50% (F) 15/03/2022 29/03/2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29/03/2022 Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17/03/2022 29/03/2022 Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40% (F) 22/03/2022 30/03/2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07/04/2022 900% (F) 29/03/2022 07/04/2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13/04/2022 20/04/2022 NIL 20/04/2022 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 NIL 21/04/2022 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21/04/2022 28/04/2022 NIL 28/04/2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 22/04/2022 28/04/2022 15% (F) 20/04/2022 28/04/2022 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd ** 18/02/2022 ====================================================================================================

