KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16/02/2022 22/02/2022
International Industries Ltd 18/02/2022 22/02/2022 20% (i) 16/02/2022
Arshad Energy Ltd # 17/02/2022 24/02/2022 24/02/2022
Interloop Ltd # 17/02/2022 24/02/2022 24/02/2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd 18/02/2022 24/02/2022 NIL 24/02/2022
Nishat Power Ltd 22/02/2022 24/02/2022 20% (i) 18/02/2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd 22/02/2022 24/02/2022 20% (i) 18/02/2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 50% (F) 11/02/2022 25/02/2022
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 NIL 25/02/2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 18/02/2022 25/02/2022 25/02/2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20/02/2022 26/02/2022 26/02/2022
Shakarganj Ltd 21/02/2022 28/02/2022 NIL 28/02/2022
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd) 21/02/2022 28/02/2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022
Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 6% (F) 18/02/2022 28/02/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd 26/02/2022 28/02/2022
First Treet Manufacturing Mod. # 23/02/2022 02/03/2022 02/03/2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal
Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 24/02/2022 02/03/2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd 01-03-2022 03-03-2022 10% (i) 25/02/2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50% (i) 28/02/2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50% (i) 28/02/2022
Biafo Industries Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 20%(i),10%B 28/02/2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd 27/02/2022 06/03/2022
Leather Up Ltd 02-03-2022 08-03-2022 NIL 08/03/2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 30% (i) 02/03/2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 10/03/2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 25% (i) 02/03/2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 11-03-2022 72% R* 02/03/2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 09-03-2022 15-03-2022 20% (F) 07/03/2022 15/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70% (F) 07/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55% (F) 07/03/2022 16/03/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17/03/2022
GlaxoS mithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21/03/2022
K ohat Cement Comapny Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21/03/2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11/03/2022 22/03/2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50% (F) 14/03/2022 22/03/2022
Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20% (F) 15/03/2022 24/03/2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022
Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24/03/2022
Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10:% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022
Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15% (F) 16/03/2022 25/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17/03/2022 25/03/2022
MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50% (F) 15/03/2022 29/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29/03/2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17/03/2022 29/03/2022
Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40% (F) 22/03/2022 30/03/2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07/04/2022 900% (F) 29/03/2022 07/04/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13/04/2022 20/04/2022 NIL 20/04/2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 NIL 21/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21/04/2022 28/04/2022 NIL 28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 22/04/2022 28/04/2022 15% (F) 20/04/2022 28/04/2022
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd ** 18/02/2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
