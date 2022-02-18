ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Bank chief concerned that G20 finance ministers not taking steps to deal with debt overhang

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Friday that he does not believe G20 finance ministers are taking adequate steps to deal with a growing debt overhang that is threatening the recovery of poor countries that will have to spend precious resources repaying debt to wealthy creditors.

"You know, the G 20 finance ministers are meeting right now today, trying to hammer out a communique," Malpass told a forum at the Munich Security Conference. "And the concern is that G20 is not identifying the steps forward that would deal with this debt overhang."

G20 finance leaders flag inflation, geopolitical risks to global recovery

A final communique from the G20 finance leaders meeting hosted by Indonesia was delayed over disagreements with Russia and China over references to geopolitical tensions and language on debt restructuring, people familiar with the negotiations said.

World Bank economist warns of dangers of ignoring growing debt

World Bank G20 David Malpass G20 finance ministers G20 debt G20 finance leaders

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank chief concerned that G20 finance ministers not taking steps to deal with debt overhang

Pakistan demands justice for victims of Samjhauta Express blasts

UAE, India sign 'milestone' pact to boost economies

Rupee falls near 176 against US dollar

US sees 'more forces moving into' Ukraine border region

Qatar LNG exports down on mega trains outage

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

KSE-100 inches higher, closes near 45,700

7.4mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 32% YoY: PCGA

Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: minister

Read more stories