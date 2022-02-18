ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
GGL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 37.02 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (7.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
TPL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TPLP 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WAVES 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,653 Increased By 11.7 (0.25%)
BR30 17,761 Increased By 47.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,578 Increased By 137.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,754 Increased By 55.3 (0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK could revoke existing 'golden visas', minister says

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Britain could revoke so-called "golden visas" already issued to people living in the country, its security minister said on Friday, a day after the government scrapped the programme over concerns about the inflow of illicit Russian money.

Interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday she had closed the Tier 1 system, which had offered a route to residency for those investing at least 2 million pounds ($2.72 million).

UK retail sales rebound as Omicron fears fade

"There are routes to revoke when needed," security minister Damian Hinds told Times Radio.

interior minister Priti Patel golden visas

Comments

1000 characters

UK could revoke existing 'golden visas', minister says

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories