ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
MLCF 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.70 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (6.22%)
TELE 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 7.2 (0.15%)
BR30 17,718 Increased By 4.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,739 Increased By 40.4 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK retail sales rebound as Omicron fears fade

AFP 18 Feb, 2022

LONDON: British retail sales rebounded in January as fears faded over coronavirus variant Omicron, official data showed Friday.

Total sales volumes jumped 1.9 percent last month compared with a record drop of 4.0 percent in December when shoppers had shunned bricks-and-mortar stores with Omicron spreading rapidly, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS added that December's data was revised down from a fall of 3.7 percent, which was already a record for that month.

"After a sluggish December where the Omicron wave had a significant impact, retail sales rebounded in January with their biggest monthly rise since the shops reopened (from lockdown) last spring," said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

UK economy rebounds by record 7.5% in 2021 from pandemic

The discovery of the Omicron variant in late November raised concerns about its potential effects on the global economy as countries restored some travel restrictions.

But the highly infectious variant has proven less deadly than its predecessors.

coronavirus variant ONS British retail sales

Comments

1000 characters

UK retail sales rebound as Omicron fears fade

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories