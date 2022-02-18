China Jan auto sales see first monthly rise after eight months of falls

BEIJING: Automotive sales in China rose 0.9% in January from a year earlier, their first uptick after eight consecutive months of declines, industry data showed on Friday.

Overall sales in the world's biggest car market rose to 2.53 million vehicles in January, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

Record low January car sales in EU: data

Sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in January reached 431,000, for an annual increase of 135.8%, according to the data.