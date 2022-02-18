Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United

LAHORE: Islamabad United’s Azam Khan 85-run knock went in vain, as Peshawar Zalmi triumphed over Islamabad United by 10 runs in the 24th match of the HBL-Pakistan Super League-7 here at Gaddafi stadium on Thursday.

Islamabad United, who were without a full-strength team as their skipper Shadab Khan and Zeeshan Zameer are out due to injury, were put into the field by Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz.

Batting first Zalmi scored 206 for 8 in 20 overs. The Zalmi were able to put up the massive score, courtesy of Mohammad Haris’ 70-run knock. He scored 50 in just 18 balls. Hazratullah Zazai scored 13 runs.

Yasir Khan also started hitting boundaries and scored 35 runs off 24 balls with two sixes and three fours as he was removed by Zahir Khan.

Shoaib Malik also continued his brilliant form as he notched 38 runs in 23 balls with two sixes and was removed by Faheem in the 17.2 overs.

The Islamabad United bowlers in the late overs did very well as they bowled dot balls and stopped the Zalmi batters from hitting the boundaries.

Chasing a massive 207-run target, the United ended their innings at 196 for the loss of 7 wickets. United’s inning was dominated by Azam Khan who scored 85 runs in 45 balls. Peshawar’s skipper became the first bowler who got over 100 wickets in PSL.

