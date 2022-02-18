Seeking quashment of case, Mohsin’s wife moves IHC

ISLAMABAD: Wife of media owner and analyst Mohsin Jamil Baig, Thursday, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking quashment of a case registered against her husband on terrorism charges.

Baig’s spouse Shaila Mustafa filed the petition through Sardar Latif Khosa and cited the federal government through secretary Interior, inspector general (IG) Police Islamabad, director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), additional director FIA, SHO Margalla, and others as respondents.

The petitioner stated her family is being victimised on political grounds. She added, “Mohsin Jamil Baig, a journalist, has been illegally detained by the police and the FIA.” She stated that on 16 February 2022 at around 9am, the husband of the petitioner and the petitioner heard hue and cry on the outer gate of her house and Mohsin Jamil came out to ascertain the facts and saw some unknown armed personnel in civil dress were fighting with the guards of the house and were trying to trespass the house of the petitioner. The petitioner said that her husband came out with the licensed pistol to guard against an assault on his house but was taken hostage and was tortured brutally by the FIA team and the police officials.

She continued that her husband was illegally detained by the above said personnel against whose recovery a habeas corpus was moved for the recovery and production of the husband of the petitioner before the competent Court.

She adopted that her house was subjected to criminal trespass by some unknown personnel in the garb and guise of investigation of crime case No 34/2022 dated 16-02-2022 P.S F.I.A Cyber Crime Wing, Circle/Sub-Circle CCRG, Lahore.

Shaila added that her husband was arrested on the spot, her son Hamza Mohsin Baig son of Mohsin Jamil Baig has also gone missing and she does not know where the police official and FIA team have kept and concealed him.

She submitted thereafter another police and FIA team came and took two more persons namely, Zulfiqar and Shahzad, both are her servants/workers/guard.

Mohsin’s wife sought quashment of the impugned FIR and quashment of all the consequential proceedings culminating from this criminal case. She contended that the FIR, its registration and consequential proceedings are results of mala fide of facts and mala fide of law.

She submitted that her husband is a victim of the malicious prosecution on the part of complainant, FIA as well as local police and the complainants of the FIR registered false, frivolous, and baseless FIRs against the petitioner’s husband just to fulfill their sinister designs with malafide intention and ulterior motives. Therefore, she prayed that instant writ petition may kindly be allowed and the impugned FIR NO87/2022, dated 16.02.2022 P.S. Margalla, Islamabad, be quashed in the best interest of justice.

