Work on Kharian-Islamabad Motorway to begin soon: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that construction work on Islamabad-Kharian Motorway would commence soon as its tender had been floated, state-run news agency APP reported.

In a meeting with office bearers of the Jhelum Press Club, he said motorists would be able to reach Jhelum from Islamabad in just 50 minutes after its completion, adding it was the third project announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of Jhelum.

He said other mega projects for Jhelum included Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway and Jalalpur Irrigation Project.

He said after completion of the dual carriageway, it would emerge as the most important highway in the country, connecting Karachi, south Punjab and central Punjab to Azad Kashmir.

Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway: Project to be executed on BOT basis under PPP mode

He said Jhelum was included in the first phase of local government elections in Punjab and urged party workers to get ready for giving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf a clean sweep in the district.

Fawad said the digital lab and media hall at Jhelum Press Club would be completed soon, keeping in view the innovations in digital technology.

He said the government has provided health cards to the journalists in Jhelum under the PM Health Card Programme, enabling them to avail health facilities up to Rs 1 million.

He said government would ensure availability of easy loans for Jhelum journalists under PM’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.