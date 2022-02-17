ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shielding from high oil prices: Govt losing Rs70bn a month, says Shaukat Tarin

  • Finance minister says premier keenly exploring options for public's relief
BR Web Desk 17 Feb, 2022

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that the government is losing out on revenue to the tune of Rs70 billion a month on average, as it has been "protecting the common people" from higher oil prices in the international market.

“Following the 166% increase in international petroleum prices since November 2020, the government is continuously losing its revenue from sales tax and levy, just to protect common people from higher prices,” said Tarin in a tweet post.

"In FY22 alone, government on an average lost Rs70bn/month and Rs840bn for full year."

He further claimed that in Pakistan's history, no government has provided even 1/3rd of this relief in a single year.

"Even now the prime minister is keenly exploring the options with me, as how to offset the higher prices despite recent increase in salaries, and relief through Ehsaas Raashan," he added.

His statement comes as oil prices surged above $95 per barrel earlier this week amid increase in tensions between Ukraine and Russia, creating geopolitical uncertainty.

The increase in oil prices does not bode well for the South Asian economy, which remains a major importer of oil products, and faces a widening current account deficit and balance of payments pressure. The increase in oil prices in Pakistan has also increased inflationary concerns, with eyes now also set on the upcoming monetary policy announcement.

Also read: Experts weigh in as Pakistan comes to terms with all-time high petrol prices

On Tuesday, the government announced a massive up to Rs12.03 per litre increase in the prices of petroleum products with effect from February 16, as it opted to pass on full impact of the drastic Brent oil surge in the international market to mitigate the fortnightly revenue loss of around Rs35 billion.

“Despite the increase in the prices of petroleum products, PL and GST have been kept to minimum,” the Finance Division in a statement.

However, the government raised the petroleum levy (PL) by Rs4 per litre for the second half of February to meet one of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The PL on petrol was raised from Rs13.92 per litre to Rs17.92 per litre, while on HSD it was increased to Rs13.30 per litre from Rs9.30 per litre.

Also read: EDITORIALS Unprecedented hike in prices of POL products

government Oil prices Imran Khan POL rates GST Shaukat Tarin PL

Comments

1000 characters

Shielding from high oil prices: Govt losing Rs70bn a month, says Shaukat Tarin

Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine 'very high': Biden

G20 finance leaders flag inflation, geopolitical risks to global recovery

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

KSE-100 falls another 244 points as investor-interest remains subdued

Dec FCA: NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs2.59 per unit

UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

Read more stories