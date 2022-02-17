Zardari condemns Mohsin Baig’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Baig.

In a statement, Asif Ali Zardari said that the use of state power on dissidents is a reflection of authoritarian mentality. If anyone doesn’t have the courage to listen to criticism, then he should give up politics. Zardari demanded immediate release of Mohsin Baig.