NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
17 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 16, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
181,786,825 105,891,434 5,037,276,023 3,038,213,089
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 360,148,870 (393,118,157) (32,969,287)
Local Individuals 3,549,709,398 (3,405,292,042) 144,417,355
Local Corporates 1,779,423,613 -1,890,871,681 -111,448,068
===============================================================================
