ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Feb 16, 2022
Markets

Arabica coffee prices climb as stocks continue to fall

  • May New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $2,743 a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.4% to 18.15 cents per lb
  • May arabica coffee gained 0.8% to $2.5370 per lb
Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher on Wednesday, boosted by a further decline in both exchange and US stocks, while sugar and cocoa prices also rose

Coffee

May arabica coffee gained 0.8% to $2.5370 per lb by 1041 GMT.

Dealers noted exchange stocks of arabica coffee were continuing to fall, standing at 1.027 million bags on Feb. 15, down from 1.541 million at the end of 2021.

The decline is set to continue in coming weeks as supplies continue to be de-certified and sold in a tight spot market.

The amount of green coffee stored at ports in the United States fell by 37,851 bags by the end of January to 5.79 million 60kg bags, the fifth consecutive monthly reduction, the Green Coffee Association (GCA) said on Tuesday.

May robusta coffee rose 0.35% to $2,273 a tonne.

Raw sugar prices ease; cocoa and coffee climb

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.4% to 18.15 cents per lb.

Dealers said the market was waiting to see if state-run Brazilian oil company Petrobras would raise gasoline prices in its domestic market.

Biofuel ethanol is struggling to compete with gasoline in Brazil, with January demand falling by 32% from the same month a year earlier.

Weak demand for ethanol encourages mills to use cane to produce sugar rather than the biofuel.

"Brazil's government continues to dither on allowing the rise in global oil prices to flow through to domestic fuel prices. Only then can local ethanol prices rise and take sugar prices higher with them," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

May white sugar rose 0.4% to $481.80 a tonne.

Cocoa

May New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $2,743 a tonne.

May London cocoa was up 0.55% at 1,819 pounds a tonne.

