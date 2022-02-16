ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
GGL 21.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.13%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TELE 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TPL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TPLP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TREET 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,672 Increased By 12.2 (0.26%)
BR30 18,079 Increased By 41.1 (0.23%)
KSE100 45,774 Increased By 42.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 17,831 Increased By 27.1 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Australia, NZ dollars gain, bonds lose as markets hope for the best on Ukraine

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Wednesday as markets chose to focus on hopeful signs for Ukraine, while bonds were battered by another surprisingly strong reading on US inflationary pressures.

The Aussie stood at $0.7146, after firming 0.35 overnight, but remains well short of last week's high at $0.7248. Support comes in at $0.7100.

The kiwi dollar reached $0.6639, having gained 0.4% overnight and away from support at $0.6593. Again, it remains a long way from the recent high of $0.6733.

Both were aided by a rally in global equity markets after Russia said it was withdrawing some troops from the Ukraine border, though the pullback was not verified.

The improvement in risk sentiment hit bonds hard, as did a high reading of US producer prices that only added to talk of a half-point rate increase from the Federal Reserve next month.

Local markets are also in a lather, with swaps implying a one-in-three chance the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting next week.

It has so far moved in quarter-point adjustment and policy makers have expressed a pretence for a gradual tightening, though recent data has shown inflation and the labour market running a lot hotter than expected.

"It looks to be inevitable that the RBNZ will lift the Official Cash Rate when it meets next Wednesday," said analysts at ANZ in a note.

"We think the RBNZ will favour steady 25bp lifts, but there is no doubt the central bank has a lot of work to do to rein in inflation, therefore 50bp can't be completely ruled out."

While the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues to insist it is in no hurry to tighten, markets have not only priced in a rise to 0.25% by June but also a 16% chance of an even bigger hike.

Yields on 10-year bonds also extended their recent surge to reach 2.238%, the highest since early 2019 and a rise of 37 basis points in less than two weeks.

australia dollar Australian bond

