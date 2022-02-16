ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
GGL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.17%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TPL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
TPLP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TREET 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,672 Increased By 11.9 (0.26%)
BR30 18,081 Increased By 42.6 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,769 Increased By 36.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 24.4 (0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after retreating more than 3% in the previous session as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tension against a taut balance between tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand.

Brent traded at $93.19 a barrel at 0253 GMT, down 10 cents, having slid 3.3% overnight after Russia announced a partial pullback of its troops near Ukraine, yet to be verified by the United States.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also held steady and last traded at $92.13 at 0247GMT, after the contract ended Tuesday's session down 3.6%.

Both benchmarks had hit their highest since September 2014 on Monday, with Brent touching $96.78 and WTI reaching $95.82. The price of Brent jumped 50% in 2021, while WTI soared about 60%, as a global recovery in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic strained supply.

Oil drops nearly 4% as Russia says some troops return to base

On Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry published footage to show it was returning some troops to base after exercises, a move that triggered profit-taking in oil as well as a rebound in the Wall Street and European stock markets.

But beyond the Ukraine tension, the oil market remains tight and prices are still on course for a move towards $100 a barrel, analysts said.

"Technically we could see prices heading back to $90 a barrel on profit-taking, but they will trend higher towards $100 as the economy is getting back on track and more demand is coming through in a tight market," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Probis Group.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he saw scope for more diplomacy to avert a war between Russia and Ukraine after four hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin.

"Talks between German Chancellor Scholz and President Putin supported market expectations that an imminent Russian invasion seems less likely," said Edward Moya, senior Market Analyst with brokerage OANDA.

While the Ukraine crisis simmered, the US Labor Department reported producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January, a reminder that high inflation could persist through much of this year.

Oil prices Brent crude futures WTI price

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt: ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories