Supply chain efficiency: Oracle introduces new logistics capabilities

KARACHI: Oracle has announced new logistics management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to help organizations increase efficiency and value across their global supply chains.

The updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Transportation Manage-ment and Oracle Fusion Cloud Global Trade Management can help organizations reduce costs and risk, improve customer experience, and become more adaptable to business disruptions.

A recent Oracle survey found that 87 percent of people have been negatively impacted by supply chain issues over the past year. The new capabilities in Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management deliver a double benefit, as they help customers streamline their logistics operations while minimizing the associated risks. With these capabilities, Oracle underscoring the commitment to continuous innovation and helping customers navigate today’s business landscape to continue growing their businesses.

Oracle Transportation Management’s built-in machine learning capabilities have helped improve ETA accuracy from 64 percent to 93 percent, which is an invaluable result in terms of an improved customer experience.

Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management are continuously innovating to help organizations address logistics management challenges. The new capabilities will help customers improve order fulfilment accuracy, reduce logistics costs, enhance the customer experience, and manage risk associated with unforeseen changes across their supply chains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022