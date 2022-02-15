ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine crisis

AFP 15 Feb, 2022

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday indications from Russia it was willing to pursue diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis were positive, but there was no evidence yet of Moscow pulling back troops from the border.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue, this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists.

Russia said Tuesday it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, after suggesting a diplomatic solution to its standoff with the West was still possible.

Stoltenberg warned that Moscow still had "everything in place" to stage an attack on Ukraine at any time, but said the Kremlin "has time to step back from the brink".

"We will continue to monitor and to follow closely what Russia is doing," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers Wednesday.

Tensions have soared over Ukraine as the West warned that over 100,000 Russian troops deployed to its border could be about to invade.

UN chief tells Russia, Ukraine of 'serious concern'

"We have systematically exposed Russia's actions, plans and disinformation, to lay bare to the world what Russia is doing, and to make it harder for Russia to conduct aggressive actions," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg said NATO wanted to see Moscow withdraw not only troops but also military hardware that it has parked along the frontier, viewing that as proof of an enduring de-escalation.

At the same time as it has ramped up pressure on Ukraine, Moscow has issued security demands that the West has rejected as non-starters, including barring Ukraine from joining the alliance and rolling back forces from eastern Europe.

NATO is waiting for Russia to respond to an offer to further talks on a raft of counter-proposals covering transparency on exercises and arms control.

The crisis over Ukraine has helped to revitalise the US-led alliance after its catastrophic departure from Afghanistan last year.

Western allies, spearheaded by Washington, have sent thousands of new troops to bolster NATO's eastern flank and are looking at establishing new battle groups in the region.

Russia Ukraine NATO chief Ukraine crisis NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg

Comments

1000 characters

NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine crisis

Govt to establish separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

Saindak project: govt extends SML-MCC lease contract

Rupee suffers back-to-back losses against US dollar

NCOC extends Covid restrictions in Karachi, 5 other cities

Restore status of Kashmir, then we can talk, PM says to India

Oil drops from 7-year high on report some Russian troops return to base

Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border

Erdogan calls on UAE businesses to invest in Turkey

KSE-100 ends higher after late-session buying

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Read more stories