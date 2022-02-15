Diamond Paints spearheads innovation with the University of Education

Being the market leader, Diamond Paints, Pakistan's No.1 Paint, understands the importance of innovation and creating better solutions.

In this spirit, they have recently joined hands with the University of Education to establish a collaborative working relationship with its Department of Chemistry.

The objective of the MOU is to facilitate cooperation between participants in promoting research and education for corrosion prevention and treatment in the paints industry.

Diamond Paints will also offer training workshops and internship opportunities for the students of UoE. In addition, it is conducting research and engaging them in its long-term programs for scientific data collection and analysis.

The University of Education will support different academic departments in research projects, specifically sustainable development. This is in line with the recent step Diamond Paint's took to shift 50% of all electrical operations in their factory to clean and green energy (solar panels).

This collaboration between the two organizations will present a unique opportunity to maximize the skills and knowledge of both the company and the university. The focus of this agreement will be to help researchers develop new materials for corrosion inhibition.

The MoU was signed by UoE Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Arshad and Diamond Paints General Manager Technical and Operations, Mr Faheem Akhtar Khan.