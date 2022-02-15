ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
Govt to lift Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow

Abdul Rasheed Azad 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is to lift Covid-19 curbs from tomorrow (Tuesday) in cities with below 10 percent positivity ratio for at least three days.

According to the officials of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the restrictions were imposed following the start of the fifth wave of Covid-19 in January 2022 at a time when Covid-19 in major urban centres crossed 40 percent mark.

The curbs that are expected to be lifted include the resumption of regular classes and indoor dine-in as the infection rate has come down significantly nationwide, the officials said.

According to sources, “dine-in will be allowed with SOPs and children under 12 years would be allowed to start normal classes.”

Earlier, schools were allowed to open with 50 percent attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. However, for students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC had recommended 100 percent attendance. Meanwhile, there was a complete ban on indoor dining. Meanwhile, Pakistan has witnessed a significant drop in the daily Covid-19 death count after over 10-day hike, the NCOC Covid-19-related data released here on Monday said.

According to the NCOC data, a total of 29 more deaths were recorded countrywide in the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide death count to 29,801. The NCOC data revealed that a total of 2,662 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected after performing 47,307 Covid-19 tests with a positivity ratio of 5.62 percent countrywide.

