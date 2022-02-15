ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
SHC orders demolition of illegal marriage halls

INP 15 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered the demolition of illegal marriage halls in the Korangi district of Karachi within four weeks. Hearing in a plea against non-compliance of demolition of illegal marriage halls in Karachi’s Korangi, the bench showed its resentment over the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

“Why the marriage halls are not being taken down despite SC orders,” the SHC asked the SBCA officials. Notices have been served to the owners of the illegal wedding halls, the process of razing will start in a week, the lawyer of the SBCA replied to the court query.

The bench asked a number of SBCA officials used to be present in the hearings in the recent past, but now the situation is different. Are you afraid of taking action against the marriage halls? SHC asked. SHC while ordering SBCA to raze the illegal wedding halls in Korangi directed to submit a report within 4 weeks.

Last year, the Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Iftikhar Qaimkhani, had sought list of buildings, wedding halls and other structures built illegally in the city so timely action could be taken against them.

