ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Airbus upbeat on freighter sales, plays down supply chain fears

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Airbus voiced optimism on Monday about sales of a new A350 freighter after Boeing launched a competing cargo version of its future 777X jetliner to tap into a freight boom.

Airbus launched the freighter version of its A350 wide-body jet last year to address rising air cargo demand and penetrate a profitable part of the jet market dominated by Boeing, which hit back with a 777X freighter launch order from Qatar Airways.

"Yes, you can expect to see more orders for the A350 freighter," Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said on the eve of the Singapore Airshow, but declined to give a timeline.

Provisional customers for the A350 freighter include Singapore Airlines which could confirm a provisional order to coincide with this week's air show, delegates said.

The airline signed a tentative deal in December to buy seven A350 freighters and become its first major airline operator.

Hopes for recovery in focus at Asia's biggest airshow

But the deal also involves dropping previous orders for 15 A320neo jets and two A350-900 passenger versions. Both Airbus and Boeing have agreed to convert some passenger plane orders in order to secure wins for their new twin-engined freighters.

Scherer declined comment on a dispute with Qatar Airways which has led the Gulf carrier to refuse to consider buying the A350 freighter and back Boeing's 777X cargo version.

It has also placed a provisional order for at least 25 Boeing 737 MAX jets, after Airbus revoked an order for A321neos as part of the same dispute over surface damage to A350 jets.

"There is no additional comment," Scherer said when asked whether the A321neos could be resold to airlines in Asia.

Supply chain

The Airbus executive said he was not fundamentally concerned about supply chain problems when asked whether supplies of Russian titanium could be swept up in any sanctions dispute with the West resulting from tensions over Ukraine.

"Fundamentally, we are not concerned about the structural issue," Scherer said.

Boeing also indicated on Monday it was not concerned about Russian titanium supplies, but said it was keeping a close watch on other industry supply chain pinch points.

Concerns over the Ukraine crisis drove down European shares on Monday, including Airbus which fell 3% and major airlines which fell by as much as 6%.

Both planemakers were speaking ahead of Asia's largest aerospace event, where attendance has been severely hit by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Airbus said it had firmed up orders from two airlines that had previously placed provisional commitments.

These involve an order for 20 A220 small jetliners from leasing company Aviation Capital Group, a subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corp, as well as an order for 28 A320neo jets from Kuwaiti carrier Jazeeera Airways.

Airbus 777X jetliner

Comments

1000 characters

Airbus upbeat on freighter sales, plays down supply chain fears

Rupee falls against US dollar as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Inflationary impact on Pakistan: Russia-Ukraine tension analysed

Global stocks slump, oil hits 2014 highs on Ukraine conflict fears

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

Erdogan to visit UAE to bolster political, economic ties

India central bank committed to inflation target, says chief

In written testimony, Zahir Jaffer denies killing Noor Mukadam

Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

Read more stories