Feb 14, 2022
Pakistan

Women’s technical college: Minister performs ground- breaking ceremony

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Minister for Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal performed ground breaking ceremony of Government Technical Training Institute for Women at Sabzazar here on Sunday. The institute will be a state of the art college on 14 Kanal lands with the cost of Rs 588 million. The project will be completed in one year of record time span.

At the Institute, the female students will be taught different trades including Dress Designing and Making, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Commercial Art and Graphics. A modern display center will be established to showcase the products prepared by students and career opportunities will also be provided at this institute. While speaking on occasion Chairperson TEVTA said that this college will provide world class training to students.

