ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,772
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,483,798
3,20624hr
Sindh
557,931
Punjab
494,971
Balochistan
35,056
Islamabad
133,037
KPK
209,758
Odermatt in pole position for Olympic giant slalom

AFP 13 Feb, 2022

YANQING: Swiss favourite Marco Odermatt looked to be reversing his fortunes after a disappointing start to his Olympic campaign as he topped the timings in the first leg of the men's giant slalom on Sunday.

Odermatt, who has won four of five World Cup giant slalom races this season -- finishing second in the only race he did not win -- clocked 1min 2.93sec down the Ice River course in Yanqing in heavy snow and low visibility.

The 24-year-old Swiss racer came into the Beijing Games as current World Cup overall leader and one of the big favourites.

But he has disappointed on the artificial snow in China, having finished seventh in the downhill and skiing out of the super-G, a race in which he was one of the top challengers.

‘I’m looking forward to playing against Australia’: Shaheen

Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner sat in second, at just four-hundredths of a second behind, with reigning world champion Mathieu Faivre of France in third (+0.08sec).

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, silver medallist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, was fourth, with other favourites all within striking distance in tricky conditions.

Two-time bronze medallist Alexis Pinturault admitted to "having taken all the painkillers possible" pre-race to deaden the pain in his shoulder after his tumble in the alpine combined.

The French racer was 1.06sec off Odermatt's pace, but there was no such luck for the Swiss pair of Loic Meillard and Justin Murisier, just two from a long list who failed to safely negotiate the course.

The second leg of the giant slalom is scheduled for 13:45 pm (0545 GMT).

