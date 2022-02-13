Truck from Afghanistan intercepted: Peshawar customs recovers narcotics worth Rs80m

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border under the ongoing anti-smuggling drive.

The details released by the FBR revealed the Pakistan Customs (FBR), Collectorate of Appraisement Peshawar, Custom Station Torkham intercepted a truck bearing Reg. No.RIJ-9175 coming from Afghanistan which resulted in recovery of foreign origin charas 160-kgs, opium 15.50-kgs and cocaine 6.5 kgs approximately valuing Rs. 80 million.

The narcotics were kept in the secret cavities of the Truck especially made for the purpose. The vehicle along with recovered narcotics and the arrested driver have been brought to Custom House, Peshawar. An FIR has been lodged against the arrested driver and further investigations are in progress.

The Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan. Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades. He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance, the FBR added.

