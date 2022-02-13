ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition’s planned ‘no-confidence’ move aimed at protecting corruption: Gill

APP 13 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said the opposition is attempting to bring a no-confidence motion only to protect their corruption.

In a press conference held here on Saturday, he said that the Sharifs of Punjab, Zardari from Sindh and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were members of the same mafia and they got united because of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign against corruption.

He said that the opposition wanted to bring no-confidence motion to save them from accountability. He said that the opposition parties had been in trouble for few days and all thieves had been united. “In the past, they had been calling each other thieves,” he added.

The SAPM said that there was no more time for Shehbaz Sharif as indictment with all proofs of his corruption was ready and now only punishment was to be awarded. “Now Shehbaz Sharif, along with rest of the opposition, was trying to save himself from indictment,” he said.

Dr Shehbaz Gill said that the prime minister would never give an NRO [secret deal] or make any compromise with anyone as he was firm in his stance.

He said ‘medals’ should be given to Shehbaz and Zardari for making the poor vendors and peons billionaires, as Shehbaz Sharif appointed Maqsood as a peon for Rs 9,000 monthly salary and then Rs 4 billion were transferred from his account to the opposition leader. Likewise, he added that billions of rupees were kept in the bank accounts of poor employees by Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that every action of the opposition would strengthen the government. He decried a television show in which foul language was used against a minister and said that Mohsin Baig, once came with Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and offered that he could control the media if he was given a certain amount.

He said that Uzbekistan had announced using Pakistani seaport, which was a great achievement of the government.

He said that the previous government had left Rs 7 billion foreign reserves while the current government raised it to Rs 22 billion. He said that inflation was an international issue, and all countries were facing the same financial situation. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema was also present.

Shahbaz Gill SAPM Maulana Fazlur Rehman Imran Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Opposition’s planned ‘no-confidence’ move aimed at protecting corruption: Gill

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories