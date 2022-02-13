Elections 2023: minister says PTI will make a clean sweep

LAHORE: Federal Education Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood has said the PTI will clean sweep the next general elections with the support of the people as we have laid the foundation of a bright and prosperous Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the party leaders and workers here on Saturday. Punjab Higher Education Minister and PTI Punjab General Secretary Raja Yasir Humayun also present on the occasion.

He further said that the PTI believes in action not in words and added that politicians with a vested interest cannot stop Pakistan from making progress. “The only agenda of the opposition is to safeguard their interests,” he added.

He said that the nation is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his prudent policies have improved the image of Pakistan in the world.

On the occasion, Raja Yasir Humayun was confident of defeating the opponents in the coming elections and added that those who looted the country’s wealth and built properties abroad are not sincere with Pakistan.

“The opposition can longer fool the people by claiming false love for the country; in fact, these elements are fighting to protect their interests,” he added.

He told the participants of the meeting that the party is being reorganised across Punjab on merit and he will personally consult each party worker in this connection.

Meanwhile, giving her reaction to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s press conference, PTI Punjab Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema said that the alliance has now become a political joke, they are playing hide-and-seek with each other to pass time.

She also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has single-handedly outwitted the so-called veteran politicians with his determination.

“Maulana Sahib so eagerly waiting for the moment of challenging the government will never come. The only reason the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is agitated is that it is not getting the benefits; it is angry for not getting a share in the present government like in the past,” he added.

