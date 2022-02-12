ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form, Simmons rues Windies batting

Reuters 12 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: India top order batsman Virat Kohli had a subdued one-day series against West Indies but captain Rohit Sharma said the team were not worried about his form.

While India completed a 3-0 series sweep in Ahmedabad on Friday, Kohli did not shine, managing scores of eight, 18 and zero.

But Rohit laughed off suggestions that the person he replaced as India's white-ball captain was low on confidence.

"Virat Kohli needs confidence? What are you saying?" an amused Rohit told a reporter after Friday's victory.

"Not hitting hundreds is different but in South Africa, he just made two fifties in three matches.

"I don't see anything wrong with his game. The team management is not at all worried."

Rohit admitted India's top order was lacklustre but felt it could have been a blessing in disguise as the team's middle order got a chance to do more batting.

"In this series we saw how our middle order read the situations and batted accordingly. It's a big positive for us. We want to carry it forward."

India thrash West Indies by 96 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

In all three games, West Indies did not last the full quota of 50 overs or reach 200 runs.

"It does need urgent attention because it has lost us the last two games," head coach Phil Simmons said of their woeful batting.

"When you bowl India out for 230 and 260, you expect to chase it."

"So batting is a huge concern and people have to stand up now as we go into our next set of ODIs in June."

The teams will next clash in a three-match Twenty20 series in Kolkata beginning on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma India vs West Indies ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form, Simmons rues Windies batting

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

China approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Read more stories