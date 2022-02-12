ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Pakistan

Money laundering case: Shehbaz, Hamza to be charge sheeted: Fawad

Recorder Report 12 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and other accused will be charged in the money laundering case and regular trial will start after a long investigation on February 18.

Congratulating the nation, in a tweet, he said the investigation uncovered astonishing details of 14,000 banking transactions.

Maqsood was a peon in Shehbaz Sharif’s factory and his salary was Rs 25,000 only, Fawad said.

The minister said that an account was opened in his (Maqsood’s) name and Rs 4 billion reached the accounts of Sharif family through his account.

He said dozens of other such interesting and bizarre frauds were part of Shehbaz Sharif’s case. The minister said the case should be shown live.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Hamza Shehbaz money laundering case

Comments

Comments are closed.

