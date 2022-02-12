ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Covid-19: 3,498 new cases, 39 more deaths across country

Abdul Rasheed Azad 12 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 3,498 new coronavirus infections on Friday and 39 more Covid-19 related deaths, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to fresh Covid-19 data released by the NCOC, the national Covid-19 positivity rate during the past 24 hours has witnessed a decline as it went down from 7.1 percent recorded a day earlier to six percent.

Pakistan has reported 5,761 additional recoveries from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries to 1,365,518 since the pandemic outbreak. The recoveries ratio has also crossed 92 percent which on Friday was recorded at 92.4 percent as in the past some days more recoveries are recorded.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases are also on a decline and at present, stands at 82,368, of whom 1,663 are in critical condition and admitted in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities across the country.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of Covid-19 deaths as so far, the Punjab has reported a total 13,322 coronavirus deaths, of which, 24 were recorded on Thursday, followed by Sindh with 7,958 deaths, of which, four were recorded in the past 24 hours, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 6,087 deaths, of which, five were reported in the past 24 hours, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 995 deaths, of which, five were detected in the past 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 766 deaths, of which, one was recorded in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 370 deaths, and Gilgit Baltistan with 189 deaths.

On account of Covid-19 cases, Sindh with a total 555,920 coronavirus infections is the most-affected province, of which, 930 were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Punjab with 493,478 cases, of which, 989 were detected in the past 24 hours, KPK with 207,820 cases, of which, 941 infections were registered in the past 24 hours, ICT with 132,711 cases, of which, 311 were recorded in the past 24 hours, AJK with 41,584 cases, of which, 242 were reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 34,986 cases, of which, 29 were detected in the past 24 hours,and GB with 11,074 infections, of which, 56 were reported in the past 24 hours.

So far, 115,238,268 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1 1,330,298 in the last 24 hours. At least, 89,853,639 citizens have been fully vaccinated, while 950,726 received their second dose in the last 24 hours. The number of total administered doses has reached 194,492,475 with 2,244,371 in the last 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

