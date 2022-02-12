ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Nokia to launch ‘Smart City’ pilot project in Lahore

Recorder Report 12 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: A multinational telecommunication company, Nokia, has principally agreed to launch the country’s first ‘Smart City’ pilot project in Lahore in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

A spokesperson for the PSCA claimed that a four-member delegation of Nokia Qatar led by its Head of Sales for Crimea region Sayed Shady during his maiden meeting with PSCA senior officers here on Friday principally agreed to launch the Pakistan’s first ‘smart city’ pilot project in Lahore.

“A significant progress has been made in making Lahore the first smart city of the country. In the first phase, the PSCA in collaboration with Nokia Qatar will launch a pilot project of smart city at MM Alam Road and Liberty Market,” he said.

Under the project, automate smart street lights, waste management bins and environment protection sensors will be installed at the selective locations, the spokesperson said, adding that the Nokia team also told the meeting that a smart parking system will be installed at the liberty parking areas which will be in accordance with the world standards.

Speaking on the occasion, PSCA Chief Operating Officer/DIG Kamran Khan, who was presiding over the meeting, said the project would be the first of its kind in Pakistan and it would pave the way for other smart city projects in the country, if proved fruitful.

