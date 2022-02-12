Metro celebrates customers win in FBR’s prize scheme

KARACHI: METRO, the wholesale company, in association with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), celebrated the win of its customers in the POS Prize at the METRO Safari Outlet in Karachi.

The event was graced by Abdul Shakoor Shaikh, Commissioner, Inland Revenue, RTO II, FBR, along with the senior management of METRO Pakistan, and the winning customers from the FBR’s POS Prize Scheme.

Speaking at the occasion, the guest of honour, Abdul Shakoor Shaikh, Commissioner, Inland Revenue, RTO II, Karachi, thanked the management of METRO Pakistan and said, “The event like this is a sign of business transparency from our partners METRO, and a welcome step to encourage its customers towards the documentation of economy.”

