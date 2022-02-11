England cricket chiefs lift international match ban imposed on Yorkshire after racism scandal

LONDON: England cricket chiefs on Friday lifted an international match ban imposed on Yorkshire County Cricket Club after a racism scandal that rocked the game.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement that the decision "follows a rigorous review of progress made against several criteria set out in November 2021 to tackle racism at the club".

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq delivered harrowing testimony to lawmakers in November in which he said his career had been ended by the abuse he received at the county club.

