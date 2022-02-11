ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Swiss inflation hits 13-year high in January

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

ZURICH: Swiss consumer price inflation touched 1.6% in January, the highest level since late 2008, as it moved closer to the 2% upper band of the Swiss National Bank's definition of price stability.

Prices rose by 0.2% from December as gas, hotel stays and used cars became more expensive, offsetting falling prices for private transport and for clothing and footwear amid seasonal sales, official statistics showed.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said last month that central banks needed to take a global surge in inflation seriously, but that the SNB saw Swiss inflation near its peak.

He stuck to the SNB's forecast that Swiss inflation would be around 1% this year.

Sharp rise in inflation: KATI expresses reservations

"Inflation was stronger than expected in Switzerland in January, although the upward surprise was not in the same league as that seen in the euro zone and Swiss inflation is still consistent with the SNB's definition of price stability," Capital Economics analyst Michael Tran said in a note.

"In any case, January is likely to be the peak and we think that the headline rate will fall back below 1.0% over the coming months." he added.

The SNB has used a -0.75% policy rate and currency intervention for years to curb the safe-haven Swiss franc's strength.

"While there isn't much to trouble the SNB on the inflation front, the shift in the monetary backdrop has brought Swiss rate hikes onto the horizon," Tran said, forecasting the SNB could raise the policy rates back to zero by the end of 2023.

Swiss National Bank Swiss consumer price inflation SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan Swiss inflation

