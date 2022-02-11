Hong Kong stocks end with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished the week on a negative note Friday as global markets were jolted by a forecast-beating jump in US inflation and comments from a Federal Reserve official that fuelled fears of a sharp hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 17.69 points, to 24,906.66.

Hong Kong shares begin on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.66 percent, or 22.96 points, to 3,462.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.72 percent, or 39.51 points, to 2,262.96.