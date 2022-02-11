ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
AVN 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.78%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
GGL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.36%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.02%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.01%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
TELE 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.75%)
TPL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
TPLP 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-6.78%)
TREET 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
TRG 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.09%)
UNITY 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
WAVES 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 18,126 Increased By 3.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By 2 (0%)
KSE30 17,945 Increased By 7.3 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Hong Kong stocks end with losses

AFP 11 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished the week on a negative note Friday as global markets were jolted by a forecast-beating jump in US inflation and comments from a Federal Reserve official that fuelled fears of a sharp hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 17.69 points, to 24,906.66.

Hong Kong shares begin on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.66 percent, or 22.96 points, to 3,462.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.72 percent, or 39.51 points, to 2,262.96.

