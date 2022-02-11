Aluminium leads weekly gains in base metals amid supply fears

London base metals fell on Friday as a stronger-than-expected US inflation data stoked worries about a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, though all metals, led by aluminium, were on track for weekly gains.

Aluminium prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped in morning trade, while other base metals advanced, with copper rising to its highest level in nearly four months following the release of upbeat bank lending data in China.

Fundamentals

Three-month LME aluminium, which scaled to its highest level in more than 13 years on Thursday, was down 1.3% at $3,207 a tonne, as of 0341 GMT. Although worries about smelter shutdowns in China and Europe and dwindling inventories at exchange warehouses have fanned fears about shortages, putting the lightweight metal on track for weekly gain of more than 4%.



