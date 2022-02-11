ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.63%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.37%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.92%)
TREET 40.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
TRG 85.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
UNITY 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.03%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 18,143 Increased By 20.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 46,062 Increased By 121.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,986 Increased By 48.3 (0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium leads weekly gains in base metals amid supply fears

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

London base metals fell on Friday as a stronger-than-expected US inflation data stoked worries about a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, though all metals, led by aluminium, were on track for weekly gains.

Aluminium prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped in morning trade, while other base metals advanced, with copper rising to its highest level in nearly four months following the release of upbeat bank lending data in China.

Fundamentals

  • Three-month LME aluminium, which scaled to its highest level in more than 13 years on Thursday, was down 1.3% at $3,207 a tonne, as of 0341 GMT.

    • Although worries about smelter shutdowns in China and Europe and dwindling inventories at exchange warehouses have fanned fears about shortages, putting the lightweight metal on track for weekly gain of more than 4%.

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

  • The US central bank is facing increasing pressure to take a stronger stand against inflation following an unexpectedly large jump in US consumer prices in January.

    • New aluminium arrivals in LME warehouses sent on-warrant stockpiles soaring by 42% to 595,150 tonnes, data showed on Thursday, easing worries about supply.

  • The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai exchange ended the morning trade 2% lower at 22,775 yuan ($3,580.92) a tonne, on track for its first loss in eight sessions.

  • New bank lending in China more than tripled in January from the previous month, beating forecasts and hitting a record high, as the central bank seeks to shore up slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.

  • Indonesia has suspended the operations of more than 1,000 miners of coal, tin and other minerals due to a failure to submit 2022 work plans, according to a document reviewed by Reuters issued by the Minerals and Coal Directorate of the mining ministry.

Federal Reserve aluminium US central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Aluminium leads weekly gains in base metals amid supply fears

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories